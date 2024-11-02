Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.53 on Friday, reaching $197.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

