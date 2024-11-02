Realta Investment Advisors Has $515,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,085. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

