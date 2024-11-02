Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $5.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,020,570. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.79 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.