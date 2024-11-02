iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:HYGW)

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2069 per share on Saturday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS HYGW remained flat at $32.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
