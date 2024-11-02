iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:HYGW)

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2069 per share on Saturday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYGW remained flat at $32.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Get iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.