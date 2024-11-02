Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAM) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LIAM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares. Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

