Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

