Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average is $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

