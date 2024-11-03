Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

