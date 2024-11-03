Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 11.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1468 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.