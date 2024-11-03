Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

HON stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.20 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

