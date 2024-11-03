Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.