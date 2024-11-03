Pembroke Management LTD Invests $380,000 in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.10% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Red Violet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Red Violet stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.45. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

