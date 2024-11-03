Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.76 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $25.69 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,757,888,456 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,756,426,855.02809. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00071794 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $25,241,213.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

