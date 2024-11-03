Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $107.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
