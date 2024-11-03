Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.76 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.85 ($0.59). 48,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 440,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.15 ($0.60).

Triple Point Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.85 million, a P/E ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.78.

Get Triple Point Energy Transition alerts:

Triple Point Energy Transition Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.13%. This is a positive change from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Triple Point Energy Transition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,571.43%.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in the energy sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.