Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.72. 40,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 50,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.
