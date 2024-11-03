Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.