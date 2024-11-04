Arweave (AR) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $861.47 million and approximately $46.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.12 or 0.00019282 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,051.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.00485577 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00066986 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
