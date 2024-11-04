Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.50.

TSE CCA traded up C$1.30 on Monday, hitting C$70.55. 68,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.46.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

