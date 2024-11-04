AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 52,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 108,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.10. 733,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,825. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

