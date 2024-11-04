BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,550.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,625.00.

CSU traded down C$22.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4,234.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4,332.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4,071.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The company has a market cap of C$89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,820.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,476.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

