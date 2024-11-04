Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.38. The company had a trading volume of 190,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,370. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.