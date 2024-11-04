GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.730-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-2.93 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,357. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

