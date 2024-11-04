Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $289.79 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $289.79 billion and approximately $17.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,406.63 or 0.03538091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00033473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,415,094 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

