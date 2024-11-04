Baby Doge Coin Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $309.57 million and $22.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001365 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,272,087,678,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,272,712,679,040 with 159,723,732,228,343,488 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $28,540,727.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

