Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Purchases 22,133 Shares of Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Cristian Luput bought 22,133 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $55,553.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 389,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,602.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,593. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.32. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 50,150.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

