Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Purchases 22,133 Shares of Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Cristian Luput bought 22,133 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $55,553.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 389,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,602.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,593. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.32. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
