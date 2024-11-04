Xai (XAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $112.95 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $112.95 million and $15.27 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,335,161,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,334,583,773.4291556 with 734,076,380.6188304 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17731665 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $17,264,966.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

