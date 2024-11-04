Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO Sells $1,911,562.38 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. 358,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

