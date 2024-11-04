Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $453.69 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,454,876,388,204 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.