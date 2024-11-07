Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.0 million-$129.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.6 million. Onestream also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Onestream Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OS stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

