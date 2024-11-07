VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
