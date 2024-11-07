Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
