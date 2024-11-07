Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Katapult updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Katapult stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 16,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPLT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Katapult to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

