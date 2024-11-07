Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.9 million. Synaptics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 408,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

