Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10-16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.27 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 41.43% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

