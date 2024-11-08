Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.80-15.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$314.6-320.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.40 billion. Cencora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.800-15.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

COR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.42. 1,376,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,854. Cencora has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $79.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 billion. Analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

