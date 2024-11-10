HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $400.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HCA opened at $354.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.03. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

