Insider Selling: AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Sells 7,745 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Emmett sold 7,745 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.50 ($21.52), for a total value of A$251,712.50 ($166,697.02).
AUB Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.
AUB Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.
About AUB Group
AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AUB Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.