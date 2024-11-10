Insider Selling: AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Sells 7,745 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Emmett sold 7,745 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.50 ($21.52), for a total value of A$251,712.50 ($166,697.02).

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

AUB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

