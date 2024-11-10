Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,799.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,799.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,445.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $6,049,629. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $213.98.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

