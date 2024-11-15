Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,270 put options.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.3 %
CHAU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 431,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,007. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.
About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.