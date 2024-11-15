Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,270 put options.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

CHAU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 431,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,007. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

