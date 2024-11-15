Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,885,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 54,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.