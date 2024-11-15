Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CULP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,441. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
