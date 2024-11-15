BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.