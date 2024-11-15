Gregg Williams Purchases 3,968,253 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 3,968,253 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,695,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,784.86. This represents a 545.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.20.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

