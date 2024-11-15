Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

