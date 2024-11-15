Moderna Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 128,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 157% compared to the typical volume of 49,924 put options.
In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 14,009.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,600,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 228.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
