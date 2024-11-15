MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 181.4% in October

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 181.4% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.17. 35,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.50.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

