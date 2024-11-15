Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Delta Air Lines FY2026 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

