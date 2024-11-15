Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in October

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

