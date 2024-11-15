Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in October

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $56.45.
Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Shinyaku
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.