Ault Global’s Deal with Purchaser Nears $46.53 MillionUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORTDate of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 15, 2024HYPERSCALE DATA, INC.On November 13,

Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
